Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 24.8 %

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

