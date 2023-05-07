Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AKRTF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AKRTF opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

