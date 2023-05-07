Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after buying an additional 203,385 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.61.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.70. 2,363,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.14. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

