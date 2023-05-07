Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, reports.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 660,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $10.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.