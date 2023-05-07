Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, reports.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 660,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.