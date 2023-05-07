Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Hits $35.11 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $35.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00057444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00037511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,693,659 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,368,500 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

