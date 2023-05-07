Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys Shares of 2,503 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.17 and a 200 day moving average of $244.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

