Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $1.08 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,094,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 204,684 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 132.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,360,000 after acquiring an additional 192,931 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VUG traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.09. 596,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,626. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.43 and a 200-day moving average of $231.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

