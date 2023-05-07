Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $1.70 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in BCE by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Up 1.1 %

BCE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,335. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 131.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

