Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,139 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.94. 1,281,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,116. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.37.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

