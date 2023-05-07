Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $494.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

