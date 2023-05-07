Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,237,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $435.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

