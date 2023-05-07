Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases Shares of 148,720 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,685,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,212,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 959,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after acquiring an additional 785,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 7,400,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

