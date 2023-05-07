Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases Shares of 16,985 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.89. 719,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,965. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

