AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 285,050 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 15.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 235,373 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 178,532 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

