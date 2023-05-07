AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

