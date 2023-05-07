AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

