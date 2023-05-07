AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 163,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 64,359 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 604,483 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

