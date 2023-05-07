AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,863,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,931 shares of company stock worth $8,884,870 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average is $164.20. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

