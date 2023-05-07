AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 327,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

