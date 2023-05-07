AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

