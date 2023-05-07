Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.46 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.64.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.