Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 82,067 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in First American Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 119,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

FAF opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.