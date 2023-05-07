Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $229,000 in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Funko by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Funko by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Funko by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $75,707.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $75,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,254 shares of company stock worth $254,726 over the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Funko Trading Up 20.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

FNKO stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.