Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW stock opened at $230.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $280.84.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

