Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Axim Planning & Wealth

Axim Planning & Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 358.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 0.2% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,962,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,939. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

