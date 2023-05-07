Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.