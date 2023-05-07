Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ambev Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

