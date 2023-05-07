Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. Amcor has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 350,567 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

