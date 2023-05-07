Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.14-$4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Amedisys also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.14-4.36 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.94.

AMED stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,439. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.93.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

