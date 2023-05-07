American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on June 9th

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. American Electric Power has a payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.29.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

