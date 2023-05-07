American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

