American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,496,000 after purchasing an additional 86,622 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

