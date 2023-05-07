American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 55,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 176,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $196.75 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

