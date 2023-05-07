American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.65 and a 200 day moving average of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,599,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

