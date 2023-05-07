AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $189.00 at Barclays

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABC. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.62.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABC opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.