Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $165.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ames National has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.
Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.
