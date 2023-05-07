Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Ames National Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $165.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ames National has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

About Ames National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ames National by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ames National by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

