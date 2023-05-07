Amgen (AMG) Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $17,103.65 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.0217086 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,408.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

