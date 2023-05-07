Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 4,295 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned 1.13% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cambridge Bancorp

In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,793 shares of company stock valued at $210,901. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CATC opened at $48.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $382.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

