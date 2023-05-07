Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.74. 380,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,308. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average of $142.06. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

