Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 146 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $230.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average of $232.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $280.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

