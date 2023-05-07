Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Down 1.1 %

BALL opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

