Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 25,135 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,135 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3,552.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 167,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 114,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 291,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 426,866 shares valued at $34,245,329. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

