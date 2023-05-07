Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,034 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.



