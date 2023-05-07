Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 6,680 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,705,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,199,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

DFS stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.96. 1,675,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

