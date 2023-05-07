Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,189,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172,602 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $63,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 5,664,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $675,514. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

