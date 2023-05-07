Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medifast, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Medifast in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $90.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23. Medifast has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 16.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.