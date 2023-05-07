Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.83. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

