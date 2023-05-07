Analysts Offer Predictions for Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

J opened at $119.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.50. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,701,000 after purchasing an additional 247,212 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 54,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

