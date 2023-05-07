Analysts Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) Target Price at GBX 1,573.33

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,573.33 ($19.66).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.12) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.87) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.68) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.55) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,462.40 ($18.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,366.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,746.59 ($34.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,449.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,434.33.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,700.93%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($530,890.95). In other news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,730.63). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($530,890.95). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,308 shares of company stock worth $3,248,612. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

