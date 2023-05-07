Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $84.23

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

